The private sector, including Ghanaian businesses, foundations, philanthropists, and individuals have responded to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency’s call to support Burkinabe refugees and their host communities in northern Ghana, by raising over GH¢1 million in less than two weeks.

The inaugural UNHCR Ramadan Iftar raised GH¢837,000 for Burkinabe refugees and host communities in Northern Ghana.

This year’s inaugural UNHCR Ramadan Iftar held at the National Mosque in Accra convened UNHCR Islamic Philanthropy Supporters including Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, Hon. Fatimatu Abubakar, Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini, Umaru Amadu Sanda and Shamima Muslim.

During the Iftar, Qatar Charity donated 15,000 warm meals to Burkinabe refugees in Tarikom refugee settlement.

“Qatar Charity welcomes the opportunity to support UNHCR’s Ramadan campaign with our donation to provide 15,000 refugees with warm meals. Qatar Charity has been present in Ghana for eight (8) years and has helped develop humanitarian and developmental programs to help fight poverty and improve lives. Through our unwavering dedication and collaborative approach, Qatar Charity Ghana continues to play a pivotal role in shaping Ghana’s journey towards sustainable development and inclusive prosperity. We recognize that Burkinabe refugees that have recently fled their homes because of violence and the Ghanaian communities that host them need our collective support. Qatar Charity is committed to work with UNHCR to help rebuild the lives of refugees and the host community,” said Hasan Owda, Country Manager, Qatar Charity Ghana.

The National Chief Imam of Ghana serves as the UNHCR Islamic Philanthropy Champion and lent his voice to the campaign.

“This UNHCR campaign for Ramadan is a reminder of what the power of our Sadaqah and Zakat can do in helping alleviate the suffering of refugees and displaced people. We must all do our part,” said the National Chief Imam.

One week later, the Inaugural UNHCR AfriPolo Charity Event Raised GH¢544,910 for the same charitable cause.

Following the inaugural UNHCR Ramadan Iftar, UNHCR convened private sector partners at an inaugural AfriPolo Charity Event at the end of March. The sold-out event raised over GHS 540,000 with lead donations by Persol Systems Limited and Ghana Link Network Services Limited.

During the reception, Ghana Link presented their cheque for $10,000 noting, “This contribution, though just a part of our broader commitment to social responsibility, is a significant stride towards supporting the invaluable work of the UNHCR in providing relief and hope to displaced individuals,” said Mr. Nick Danso-Adjei, CEO, Ghana Link Network Services Ltd. “At Ghana Link, we believe in the power of partnership and the impact it can have on our world, particularly for those who find themselves in the most challenging of circumstances. It is this belief that brings us here today, in support of the UNHCR and their commendable efforts to uplift the lives of refugees and their host communities in northern Ghana.”

Mr. Kizito Owusu-Agyeman, Business Development Manager, Persol Systems Limited reflected on the event’s polo tournament and the resilience and compassion of Ghanaians during their remarks at the reception:

“The game of polo, with its rich history in West Africa and Ghana, symbolizes more than a sport; it represents a reclaiming of heritage and a celebration of talent. It is a poignant reminder of the resilience and spirit of Ghana, mirroring the resilience we aim to bolster in the lives of refugees through our collective efforts today. As Persol Systems Limited stands with UNHCR and all of you, we are reminded of the power of unity, compassion, and the shared responsibility we hold in making a difference.”

During the event, Wakanow.com presented their partnership cheque for $20,000 stating, Wakanow.com entered a partnership with UNHCR in 2023 to help in the provision of livelihoods and economic empowerment support of families forced to flee their homes in Africa.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership at UNHCR’s Inaugural AfriPolo Charity Event,” said Mrs. Sodie Osei-Bonsu, WAKANOW CEO for Rest of West Africa.

“While we provide our customers the opportunity to fly with affordable flights, we are very cognizant of families forced to flee their homes. No one should be forced to flee, and no one should be left behind. We hope our contribution to UNHCR, which represents Wakanow’s unwavering commitment to supporting initiatives that empower vulnerable individuals and families, will indeed bring critical relief to many of these forcibly displaced families in West Africa” she added.

The AfriPolo Charity Event was climaxed with music performances by 2Baba Idibia, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador; Akwaboah, Becca, and Characters Band.

Oheneba Yaw Boamah (Abrantie the Gentleman), showcased a diverse fashion show featuring his original fashion designs as well as refugee designers and models while UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Kwame Amfo-Akonnor (Chef Biishville) prepared a three-course dinner for the guests. UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Nikki Samonas, and Adjetey Anang, UNHCR High Profile Supporter served as the dynamic and entertaining Master of Ceremonies of the evening.

“On behalf of UNHCR, I am incredibly grateful for the private sector partners, celebrity supporters, Muslim community leaders, and guests that have supported our Ramadan and AfriPolo initiatives this past month. The GH¢1,381,910 collectively raised will support 2,303 of refugee families with warm meals and agricultural livelihood kits to not only feed families forced to flee but also support them in rebuilding their life and contributing to Ghana’s economy in the north,” said Andrew Ginsberg, UNHCR Ghana Head of Office, a.i. “We appreciate our longstanding relationship with the Government of Ghana and the Ghana Refugee Board and look forward to making the Ramadan Iftar and Sports Charity Event yearly calendar events.”

The event was also supported by several lead companies and business leaders in Ghana including Silver Star Auto, Bola Ray Impact25, Signum Development, GTP, Africa Business Bureau, Vinakoper Wines, Glacio Ltd., Kenya Airways, Special Ice Company Ltd., Metalex Company Ltd. and IPMC Ghana.