UNER student returns GH¢10k missing money to owner

Master Frank Atta, a student at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UNER), did the unexpected on Monday, when he returned an amount of GH¢10,000 missing money he found to the rightful owner.

Atta and his friend, Reindolf Boakye picked a diary which contained the Gh¢20 notes sealed in a brown envelope around the premises of the Bank of Ghana, Sunyani, but later delivered the money to Sompa FM, a Sunyani-based radio station for announcement to direct the owner to contact the station for it.

The FM station, thus, made an announcement, and a Reverend Minister, the owner of the money, who pleaded anonymity, came to the station to identify himself to collect his money.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Master Atta said though he owed the university tuition fees, that was not a reason for him to take the money, because that would have been ungodly.

“I am a Christian and a Methodist, and our teachings discourage us from taking something which doesn’t belong to us. In fact, God frowns on such behaviour, and I don’t want to do anything stupid to break my relationship with God,” he said.

The Rev Minister, a Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church told the GNA that he was “extremely shocked” about the Godly attitude of the two young men and inspired them to continue to remain faithful and live in accordance with the biblical teachings.