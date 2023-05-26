The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the release of Personal Identification Number (PIN) Codes for 12,594 Ghanaian nursing trainees who are required to undertake their one-year mandatory national service in the upcoming 2023/2024 service year.

These final-year nursing trainees, hailing from 107 accredited Nursing Training Institutions across the country, have fulfilled the criteria set by the Nurses and Midwives Council, Ghana Health Service, and Ministry of Health, thus making them eligible for deployment during their national service.

In a press release issued in Accra and signed by Mr Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr, the Acting Director of Corporate Affairs of the National Service Scheme, eligible nursing trainees were urged to visit the NSS website (www.nss.gov.gh) and navigate to the “Applications” menu.

By using their assigned Students’ ID or Index Numbers from their institutions, they could acquire their unique NSS enrollment PIN Codes. Subsequently, they were required to make a payment of GHC40.00 at any branch of ADB Bank Ltd. or GHC41.00 through the MTN MoMo platform to activate the enrollment process.

The statement emphasized the importance for nursing trainees to personally complete the enrollment process in order to avoid any minor mistakes that might impact their subsequent deployment.

To ensure inclusion in this year’s postings, all eligible nursing trainees were advised to complete the enrollment process before the deadline of Friday, June 9, 2023.

It is expected that this initiative by the NSS will facilitate the smooth enrollment and deployment of qualified nursing trainees, enabling them to contribute to national service within the healthcare sector.