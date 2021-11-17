There is an uneasy calm at Abuesi, a fishing community in the Shama District of the Western Region following a standoff between the fisherfolk and the Fisheries Enforcement Unit over compliance in relation to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing regime.

An officer was injured while a patrol vehicle was damaged in the standoff.

However, three weeks after the incident, the fishermen have beaten a retreat, rendering an unqualified apology with assurances of ensuring full compliance.

More soon..