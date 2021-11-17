Rapper Medikal has stirred up massive reactions from netizens as he flaunts a never-seen luxury car.

The AMG member gave his fans a first look at his black 2021 Ford Mustang convertible ride in a post he made on social media.

Known for his lavish lifestyle, the latest addition will be competing with his other cars including Benz C300, Range Rover Vogue and Chevrolet Camaro.

This comes a few days after he and his wife, Fella Makafui held a housewarming party for his new seven-bedroom mansion which took just five months to complete.

This has, however, stirred up massive reactions from netizens and fans as he recently acquired another plush mansion.



