Popular Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah ‘LilWin’, has hailed the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, for what he describes as a spirited performance in upholding the laws of the country.

According to LilWin, he was not perturbed by the IGP’s sternness in arresting big shots in the entertainment industry including Shatta Wale and Medikal who were remanded in police custody for infractions.

The ‘Pepper Me’ crooner told the host of the Ultimate Branch, Sarah Brefo, that several people in positions of stardom and influence will only know the law works if they experience the cold and merciless guillotine of the IGP.

“Bloggers, social media influences and media personnel sometimes act anyhow and say whatever they want because they think there are no laws in the country. The day you are caught, that is where you will see the laws work,” he said.

ALSO:

Warning his critics, LilWin stated he would have pressed legal charges against some persons who had defamed his character but for his decision to avoid being tagged a lousy litigant.

He told Sarah Brefo he would love to personally visit the IGP to extend a warm handshake to him for his efforts.

“I really wish I could go and give him a handshake but people will think I am trying to court favour so I don’t also get into his traps. But I have done nothing wrong to be arrested and I like what he is doing,” he commended.

He charged the IGP to be resolute and unflinching in his resolve to putting lawless people in their right places.