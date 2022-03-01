The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayokor Botchway, has revealed some Ukraine-based Ghanaian students have expressed unwillingness to return to Ghana.

Madam Botchwey disclosed this in a meeting with parents and guardians on Tuesday, after about 16 students successfully arrived in the country.

“As t 5 pm on 28th of February, an estimated number of 527 Ghanaian nationals have crossed the Ukrainian border to various neighbouring countries and they will soon be with us in Ghana as long as they are willing to be evacuated, it will be at no cost to them.

“I’m saying that because there are some who have indicated that they do not wish to come back home. So after a couple of days, they will be on their own because the government cannot cover those people forever,” she said.

Though she did not state reasons for their decision not to return, he indicated the government is evacuating persons who are willing to return.

“What we are covering is to pick them to a safe place to bring them back home as many of you parents have indicated that you want your children back home, so the government will do that,” she assured.

