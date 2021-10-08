Ghana has been recognised as one of 37 new countries whose fully vaccinated nationals can enter the United Kingdom (UK) without any restriction.

Fully vaccinated Ghanaians will be treated the same way as fully vaccinated British nationals when they enter the UK from 4:00 am Monday, October 11.

“Also announced today, from 4:00 am Monday 11 October, eligible travellers vaccinated in over 37 new countries and territories including Brazil, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Turkey, will also be treated the same as returning fully vaccinated UK residents, so long as they have not visited a red list country or territory in the 10 days before arriving in England,” it said.

These were announced by the UK Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, who is also the Welwyn Hatfield Member of Parliament.

It comes after a review of the travel restrictions in the UK as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The red list of countries – those with high Covid-19 cases – has also seen a marginal reduction from 54 to only seven countries, namely Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

South Africa is among the countries removed from the list.

Coronavirus remains a serious health risk in the UK.

So far, 49.1 million of its population have been vaccinated. The country records a daily rate of 40,701 cases.

UPDATE: From Monday (11th Oct) 📅 I’ll be cutting 47 destinations from our red list – including South Africa, with just 7 countries and territories remaining ⚠️ – all others will be included in the “rest of world” category 🌐 [1/3] — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 7, 2021

I’m also making changes so travellers visiting England have fewer entry requirements, by recognising those with fully-vax status 💉 from 37 new countries and territories including India, Turkey and Ghana, treating them the same as UK fully vax passengers. [2/3] — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 7, 2021