A Ghanaian student, known as Essifie Abraham from the Takoradi Technical Institute, has built an excavator that uses water as a power source.

While demonstrating his ingenuity and explaining the concept behind his intention in a video posted on YouTube, the boy revealed that he used cardboard, rubber tubes and water for his excavator.

He shared that there were no wires, batteries, sensors, or cables involved in the manufacturing process. He was seen operating the fully functional excavator in the video.

SHS student designs excavator that uses water instead of fuel

The pressure from the water, he explained is enough to push the excavator in response to the gears.

He has built a separate control panel which also works on water and is directly connected to the prototype.

He got the idea from his Automotive Engineering course at Senior High School.

Currently, all he needs are funds to cushion his project.

