A proposed new law to make vaccines compulsory for all adults in the event of a mass disease outbreak has been rejected by Uganda’s parliament.

The health ministry said the bill was designed to tackle emerging health threats like haemorrhagic fevers, and wanted any rule-breakers to be fined up to $1,045 (£875) or face a six-month jail sentence.

READ ALSO:

But MPs raised concerns about the rights of individuals to choose, and questioned who would take liability for vaccine side-effects.

Uganda is currently struggling to meet its target of vaccinating 22 million people – about half its population – against Covid-19.

Routine vaccination of children against communicable diseases remains mandatory but in the cases of new emerging diseases, the permission of their parents is required.