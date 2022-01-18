The University of Ghana’s chapter of the University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (UG-UTAG) has refused to call off its strike action.

This is in direct contravention of an NLC directive for the strike to be called off immediately.

The NLC had described UTAG’s strike action as “illegal and does not conform to the laid down procedures.”

However, in reaction to the NLC’s directive, UG-UTAG says the directive comes as a surprise to them.

“Members were surprised at the NLC directive for the strike to be called off due to late notification, even though the NLC had deliberately evaded and frustrated the processes to serve them with notification.

“Members also expressed worry about the unhelpful posturing of the NLC because, UTAG’s intention to strike had always been in the public domain from the middle of 2021, yet the NLC had not been proactive in resolving the issues, particularly with regard to the Government’s obligations to UTAG,” UG-UTAG said in a statement.

According to UG-UTAG, till their demands for improved Conditions of Service are met, they are unable to call off the strike.

They further “reiterated their rejection of the 6th October 2021 MoA and demanded that they be restored to the 2013 entry point salary level of the cedi equivalent of 2,084 USD per month.”

“UG-UTAG noted that the preparation of a Labor Market Survey Report alone does not necessarily lead to improvement in their Conditions of Service, recalling the non-implementation of a similar Report in 2014.”

They, therefore, found the claim by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) that, all issues about UTAG’s Conditions of Service have been resolved, simply because a Report has been produced, as diversionary, propagandistic and in a very bad faith.

“Members resolved that they will not call off the strike until their demands have been met. They charged National Executives of UTAG and the National Executive Committee to be proactive, resolute and resilient in championing the fight for better Conditions of Service. They also tabled some strategic ideas to sustain the strike,” the statement concluded.