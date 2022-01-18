Boxing legend Azumah Nelson has lost his younger brother, Joseph Awudu Nelson, who passed away last week after battling sickness for some time. He was 59.

“As Christians, we believe God gives life and he has the power to take it whenever he pleases,” he said in a statement copied to the Daily Graphic.

“We believe it was God who decided to give him rest so we can’t complain,” he added.

The statement added that the Nelson family will meet this week to discuss funeral plans and update the public and loved ones about the burial arrangements.