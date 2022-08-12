UDS student attacked over comments about Regional Minister's dressing on social media

Police in the Northern Region are investigating an alleged assault on a female student of the University for Development Studies (UDS).

The student, was assaulted for a comment she made in reaction to another comment under Radio Tamale’s Facebook post.

Afa Yaba is said to have condemned the attire worn by the Northern Region Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu when he (Minister) welcomed the President into the Region on tour.

“I want to believe that our Northern Regional Minister didn’t bath before he came out,” Sayiby Afa Yaba wrote.

The female student responded that the comments on the post were in bad taste.

JoyNews source said the lady was later attacked by two unidentified men who questioned why she passed a comment under Afa Yaba’s post.

According to sources, Sayiby Afa Yaba is the President of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) at Tamale Technical University.

JoyNews gathered that he was picked up by the Police in connection with the assault on the female student.h

The victim then responded, “So we [have] all these people in this country. Such nonsense talk.”

According to JoyNews sources at the police command, someone reported the case behalf of the female student.

The victim is being treated at the SDA Hospital for injuries.

According to the source, a media house portal had posted a picture of the Northern Regional sparking trolls and ridiculing the Minister’s attire he wore to meet with the President when he arrived in the region for his tour.

According to sources, the female student’s life was threatened and she was warned not to comment on any debate in which Afa Yaba is involved.

Afa Yaba, the TESCON President has since been released on bail while investigations continue.

Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with comments about his arrest. While some have claimed that the arrest was ordered by the Northern Region Minister, the minister’s handlers on social media have refuted the claim, claiming that the minister had nothing to do with the arrest.