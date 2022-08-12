There has been a disturbing trend in New Abirim in the Eastern Region which has left residents in fear.

Over the past three months, some women with mental challenges have been killed under very bizarre circumstances.

The three were all dumped in the community with parts of their body cut off.

This has triggered panic among the residents in the Abirim North District who have wondered about the rationale behind such killings.

The chief of the area, Abiremhene, Obirempong Amoh Kyeretwie told the news team about a development where one of the deceased was dumped at the doorstep of a local church and found the next morning.

Member of Parliament for the Abirem constituency, John Osei Frempong, finds it strange how the trio went through the same ordeal and suspects ritual dealings.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the acts, the legislator told Adom News’ Akwasi Dwamena that he has presented 100 sets of street lights in the New Abirem to help curb such unfortunate sad incidents.

He also indicated the religious leaders in the community have met and agreed on some solutions to mitigate the canker.

Receiving the items, Abiremhene, Obirempong Amoh Kyeretwie thanked the MP for the gesture and described it as a necessary short-term measure.

He hoped that in long term, his traditional outfit will mobilise and build an ultra-modern police quarter to help fight crime.