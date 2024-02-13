A brilliant goal by Brahim Diaz handed Real Madrid the advantage following the first leg of their Champions League last-16 meeting with RB Leipzig.

Diaz curled a superb finish into the top corner three minutes after half-time to give Real the win in Germany.

The Spanish midfielder was named in the starting XI after Jude Bellingham missed the game due to injury.

His goal puts Real in a good position to reach the quarter-finals for the 12th time in the past 14 seasons.

Leipzig frustrated Real until the 48th minute, when former Manchester City midfielder Diaz turned on the right touchline and beat two players, before dancing past several others and curling the ball into the top corner.

His moment of genius puts Real in control of the tie, with the Spanish side hosting the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu on 6 March.

The Spaniards could not add to their score however, coming closest when Vinicius Jr struck the outside of the post having been set through by the impressive Diaz.