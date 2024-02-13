Manchester City resumed their Champions League title defence with a comfortable victory at FC Copenhagen in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

After Kevin de Bruyne gave Pep Guardiola’s side an early lead it looked like they would go on to claim a big win as the hosts barely laid a glove on them.

But Ederson gifted the ball straight to Copenhagen with a poor clearance and Magnus Mattsson took full advantage with a fantastic strike.

Bernardo Silva put Manchester City ahead again just before half-time with a clever flick after a ball from De Bruyne deflected through to him.

De Bruyne and Erling Haaland had further chances to add to the lead after the break and, although City were not quite at their attacking best, they ensured they left with a two-goal cushion thanks to Phil Foden’s late strike.

Manchester City will host Copenhagen in the second leg on Wednesday, 6 March.