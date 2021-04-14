Paris Saint-Germain survived a testing night against Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League semi-finals despite a 1-0 defeat in the French capital.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side went into the game with a 3-2 advantage from the first leg, and they went close to stretching their advantage throughout an entertaining first half, with Neymar hitting the woodwork twice and Kylian Mbappe posing a threat throughout.

However, the goal when it came was scored by a former PSG man, with Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting heading home for Bayern from close range when Navas could only parry a David Alaba shot.

Bayern pushed hard for a second goal after the interval, but the Parisians held firm to progress on away goals.

PSG will play the winner of the Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City tie in the semi-finals, with the game scheduled to be played on the 27th/28th April and 4th/5th May.