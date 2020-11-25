Paris Saint-Germain got their ailing Champions League campaign back on track with a hard-fought 1-0 win over RB Leipzig, which leaves Group H on a knife-edge with two games to play.

Both sides probed with intent in the early exchanges but it was PSG who went ahead after a mistimed challenge from Marcel Sabitzer felled Angel Di Maria just inside the box. Neymar stepped up and stroked the penalty just out of Peter Gulacsi’s reach.

A block from Marquinhos and a fine save from Keylor Navas prevented Leipzig from replying instantly, while in the dying seconds of the first half Emil Forsberg volleyed over after fine work from Dani Olmo.

PSG were looking to counter and the gameplan almost paid off, but a fine tackle from Dayot Upamecano stopped Kylian Mbappe from latching onto Neymar’s square ball.

After the break, Leipzig continued to dominate play but clear-cut chances were few and far between. Forsberg missed another chance to volley home with poor timing before Yussuf Poulsen mistimed a chance of his own.

PSG defended deeper and deeper, with Marquinhos making countless clearances. Though they barely saw the ball, a fine rearguard action from the hosts saw them over the finish line, and into second place in their group.