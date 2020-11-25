Bruno Fernandes continued his fine form in front of goal as his double set Manchester United on their way to a 4-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

United flew out of the traps, and took the lead in just the seventh minute, with Fernandes rifling a stunning half-volley into the roof of the net from 20 yards before the same man scored a rather more simple second after a goalkeeper error 12 minutes later to take his season tally to nine in all competitions, and six in his last three.

Handed the chance to score his first hat-trick for the club, Fernandes gave the ball to Marcus Rashford after the United forward had won a 35th-minute penalty, which Rashford dispatched with aplomb.

After the break, United took their foot off the gas and the visitors got back into it thanks to a brilliant free-kick from Deniz Turuc, before Daniel James put the icing on the cake in stoppage time as United made it three wins from four in the Group H to leave themselves on the brink of the last-16.

With Paul Pogba not in the United squad again, Donny van De Beek was given a rare start in midfield, with Edinson Cavani making his full debut, and the new-look side dazzled in the first half at Old Trafford.

Fernandes’ strike from an Alex Telles corner that was only half-cleared was stunning, while the gift from Basaksehir goalkeeper Fehmi Gunok was just as amazing, Fernandes on hand to again get on the scoresheet.

Rashford’s pace was too much for Celtic loanee Boli Bolingoli, who hauled Rashford down for the penalty. Fernandes did initially put the ball on the spot but seemed unhappy as he gave the ball to Rashford to score from the spot. The 24-year-old became the youngest player to reach 15 goals in all European competitions for United.

United gave Fernandes, Rashford and Aaron Wan-Bissaka a rest in the second half, but got nervy, especially after Turuc had caught David de Gea out from a free-kick, just before Basaksehir skipper Edin Visca rattled the crossbar, only for Dan James to score his first-ever Champions League goal to make sure of the win, meaning United now need just one point from their final two games to progress.