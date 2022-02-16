Kylian Mbappe struck a sensational last-gasp winner as Paris Saint-Germain claimed a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie.

The France star, who continues to be linked with a move to the Spanish giants, produced a moment of magic to skip beyond two and flash home his 22nd goal of the campaign.

It came after Real had threatened to hang on for an unlikely stalemate with the impressive Thibaut Courtois keeping out Lionel Messi’s 62nd-minute penalty.

The hosts dictated from the start with Mbappe the most dangerous of the French outfit’s all-star forward line.

𝙈𝙚𝙧𝙘𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙡 from 𝙈𝙗𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚 🎨



With 93:13 on the clock, up steps the Frenchman to grab a massive win for PSG in their #UCL clash with Real Madrid.



What a goal! pic.twitter.com/d84E7xdYto — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 15, 2022

The 23-year-old created an early chance that Angel Di Maria blazed over before seeing his own shot brilliantly blocked by Courtois.

Real rarely threatened and were forced to defend deep for long spells.

The hosts turned to Neymar 17 minutes from the end as he came off the bench to feature for the first time since injuring an ankle in November. The Brazilian showed glimpses of inspiration and it was his back heel that released Mbappe to surge in from the left and claim a crucial victory deep into stoppage time.

The teams will now reconvene for the second leg at the Bernabeu on March 9 with the tie still finely poised.