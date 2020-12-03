Olivier Giroud scored four as a second-string Chelsea side thrashed Sevilla to seal top position in Champions League Group E.

The Blues, for whom only Edouard Mendy and Mateo Kovacic retained starting eleven spots from Sunday’s draw with Spurs, attacked from the outset and were full value for Giroud’s opener after eight minutes when he had time to turn onto his left foot and side-foot home after being set up by Kai Havertz.

Sevilla had a lot of the play for the rest of the first half but Chelsea still looked the more dangerous side and came out brightly after the break with the French striker doubling the lead with a cultured dink over Alfonso Pastor after being played in by Kovacic.

READ ALSO

A triple change midway through the half brought N’Golo Kante on and 16 minutes from time he crossed perfectly from the right flank for his compatriot to power a header home in trademark style.

Giroud was bundled over in the box by Sergi Gomez with seven minutes to go and dusted himself down to send Pastor the wrong way from the spot before Frank Lampard finally had mercy on his opponents and brought him off.

Chelsea now have 13 points from five games, with Sevilla on ten also guaranteed a spot in the next round.