The nut is used to make delectable and rich curries and also roasted and eaten dry.

This tiny kidney bean-shaped nut is the powerhouse of an array of nutrients. These include vitamins E, K, and B6, along with minerals like copper, phosphorous, zinc, magnesium, iron, and selenium, all of which are important for maintaining good bodily function.

Contrary to the popular belief that it can make you gain fat, a considerable amount of cashews in your diet can provide you with many health benefits:

Here are some benefits of eating cashew nuts below:

Blood health

Copper and iron found in cashews help the body form and utilize red blood cells which in turn keeps blood vessels, nerves, the immune system, and bones healthy and functioning properly.

Weight lose

Two servings of nuts help fight against cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer. Eating cashew is an excellent way to manage your weight and reduce the build-up of fat and cholesterol in the heart.

Helps reduce the risk of diabetes

The low amounts of sugar and cholesterol in cashews makes them safe for diabetic patients and even helps in lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Improves your heart health

Eating more cashews can lower your risk of heart diseases. This happens by reducing blood pressure and “bad” cholesterol. Nuts are naturally cholesterol-free and contain good amounts of heart-healthy fats, fibre, and protein.

They also contain arginine, which protects the inner lining of artery walls. Other vitamins and minerals in nuts, like potassium, vitamins E and B6, and folic acid, also help to fight heart disease.

Anti-Cancer agent

Research has shown that the wealth of antioxidants like anacardic acids, cardanols, and cardols in cashews make them effective for people undergoing treatments for tumour and cancer.