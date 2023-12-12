Copenhagen moved into the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time since 2010-11 as they beat Galatasaray.

Lukas Lerager’s side-footed finish from Elias Achouri’s cross secured second spot in Group A, with Manchester United coming fourth and being eliminated.

Galatasaray would have qualified with a victory but now drop down into the Europa League play-offs in February.

Copenhagen ended with 10 men as Lerager was sent off for two bookable offences, but Galatasaray could not capitalise.

In the other match in the section, United lost 1-0 at home to group winners Bayern Munich at Old Trafford.

Both Copenhagen and Galatasaray began the day with five points from their opening five matches, to set up a winner-takes-all game.

Peter Ankersen had a glorious chance to fire the hosts ahead inside the opening eight minutes but pulled his strike just wide.

Achouri fired off target early in the second half, before Lerager’s vital goal.

Galatasaray’s side included ex-Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and not even the introduction of former Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech could help them find a goal.

The Turkish side piled on pressure late on but could not equalise, with Cedric Bakambu hitting the side-netting from one of their best chances.

They will now play against one of the Europa League group runners-up in the play-offs in February.

However, it is unclear when Galatasaray will next be in action.

All league football in Turkey has been suspended following an incident in the Super Lig on Monday.

Referee Halil Umut Meler was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, who ran on to the pitch after his team conceded a 97th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Caykur Rizespor.