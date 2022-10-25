Chelsea have made it through to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a 1-2 win over RB Salzburg.

The Blues opened the scoring when Mateo Kovacic rifled in from the edge of the box with his weaker foot firing an unsavable shot into the top corner.

The visitors continued to impress in the first half carving the Austrian side open regularly with quick and intricate passing moves only for goalkeeper Philipp Kohn to keep them in the match.

Salzburg punished Chelsea for not finishing them off when Junior Adamu netted just after the break.

But Graham Potter’s men restored the lead when Kai Havertz curled in beautifully and they managed to survive late pressure to hold on to seal the three points.