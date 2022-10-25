Subin Member of Parliament (MP), Eugene Antwi, has gone biblical as he joins calls for Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked.

The former Deputy Works and Housing Minister has quoted Mark 4:38-39, saying he could only resort to scripture and pray that Mr Ofori-Atta heeds the calls to be sacked or resign honourably.

The verse quoted by Mr Antwi reads: Jesus Himself was in the stern, asleep on the cushion; and they woke Him and said to Him, ‘Teacher, do You not care that we are perishing?’ And He got up and rebuked the wind and said to the sea, ‘Hush, be still.’ And the wind died down and it became perfectly calm.

Several Ghanaians, including opposition parties, have mounted pressure on President Nana Akufo-Addo to remove Mr Ofori-Atta from office.

Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentarians on Tuesday joined the clarion call on the country’s current economic hardship which has compelled government to seek support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

But the President has stated the calls are unjustified as Mr Ofori-Atta has discharged his duties diligently and has no reason to sack him.

However, Mr Antwi on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen reminded Mr Ofori-Atta about his pronouncement that Ghana will not return to IMF.

This alone he believes casts the country in a bad light especially when the person who vowed Ghana will not return to the monetary body is now leading negotiations.

“My principle is that I don’t speak ill of fellow party members. I don’t want to stretch Ken Ofori-Atta’s issues. We are not against Akufo-Addo nor Ken Ofori-Atta. We’re fighting to save Ghana and the NPP,” he said.

In this regard, he has stated Mr Ofori-Atta must be sacked for someone else to take over as Ghana is heading in the wrong direction.

“The masses have spoken and Ofori-Atta must go for peace and calm to prevail,” he added.