The University of Cape Coast has shut down its hospital indefinitely effective Today, January 19, 2024, over the strike by senior staff.

The Senior Staff Association of the Public Universities in Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff (FUSSAG) on Wednesday 17 January 2024, declared an indefinite nationwide strike over the blatant disregard for their welfare by the government.

The Association revealed that, the government has failed to fulfil payment of their two-tier pension and overtime allowances for a long time.

The strike has resulted in the withdrawal of various services, including healthcare, administration, and security leading to the closure of the University’s hospital effective today.

According to the University’s communication team, students, during this time are advised to seek care for minor conditions at their respective hall infirmaries.

Also, severe conditions are to be referred to the school student’s clinic located near the Sam Jonah Library.

The clinic it said, would be working from eight in the morning to six in the evening every day excluding weekends.

The usual ongoing medical exam for fresh students has also been suspended until further notice.

