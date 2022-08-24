Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team members were photographed sleeping on airport chairs and floors on their way back home after being knocked out of the Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

The Falconets lost to the Netherlands in the quarterfinal on Sunday, August 20, with a 2-0 score.

The Nigerian team set off from Costa Rica to their home country on Monday following their elimination from the competition.

They left Costa Rica to Colombia from where they connected to Istanbul.

According to Nigerian journalist, Sarafina Napoleon, the team left the host country very early but faced over 19 hours layover at the airport in Istanbul,

Behold what our U20 girls are going through after exiting the tournament



Team departed Costa Rica on Monday morning as early as 6 and are now in Istanbul having to face over a 19hour layover.



They are currently sleeping at the airport. Some on the floor, some on the chairs 🥲 pic.twitter.com/5Ul2gpdUH0 — Sarafina Napoleon (@FinaNapoleon) August 24, 2022

The team enjoyed an impressive group stage win in Costa Rica before losing to the Dutch in the knockout round.