Unknown assailants have shot a man dead only identified as Gaito at the timber market at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Another person is said to have sustained injuries in the incident which occurred on Tuesday night near the Bawku Police station.

Adom News‘ Halidas Dramani reports the unknown men attacked the market for reasons yet to be established.

They broke into stores within the township and set some woods in the market ablaze.

It took the intervention of Fire Service personnel to douse the fire which could have wreaked havoc in the market.

No arrest has so far been made.

This comes in the wake of curfew hours imposed on the Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am which took effect from Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

The curfew was as a result of renewed clashes that led to the death of four people around the Bawku Senior High School where some unknown assailants allegedly attacked the victims, together with some other individuals who were returning from Bolgatanga on a commercial bus.

Fatawu Ibrahim, Bunyaminu Adam and Ibrahim Abdulai were shot dead while the driver of the vehicle sustained gunshot wounds.