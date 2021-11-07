A total of 1,695 pupils in all 11 municipalities and districts in the Upper West Region have been provided with school uniforms to aid in their learning.

The District Lodge of Ghana, otherwise known as freemasons, made the presentation to the pupils in need during an exercise on Saturday, November 6.

Speaking on the intent of the donation, Grand Master of Ghana, Isaac Owulaku Hood, said it was in fulfillment of a pledge the Lodge made last year to make the donation a yearly one.

He added that they took into consideration the inability of most parents to provide their wards with uniforms and to make them presentable for studies.

Some pupils wear house attires, wretched or tattered clothes to school; this situation, Mr Hood said the Lodge will do everything humanly possible to bring an end to.

Upper West Director of Education, Abdul Koora, who was present for the donation, told Adom News that measures were being put in place to ensure that the donation will be used for the intended purpose.

Headteachers of the schools, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the Lodge.