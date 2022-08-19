Head Coach of Black Princesses, Ben Fokuo, is utterly disappointed following their elimination from the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Ghana’s campaign in Costa Rica came to a bitter end after a 4-1 loss to the Netherlands in the final group game.

It came after defeats to the United States and Japan as they finished bottom of Group D with zero points and scored one from three games.

Ghana failed to make it out of the group stages in all six editions of the World Cup they have played since their debut in 2010.

After the final game, Fokuo who revealed that plans to progress to the next stage had failed, believes the team will work hard to compete in the next edition.

“This is the sixth time we have not been able to qualify from the group stage and it is very worrying,” he said as quoted by the Ghana FA.

“When we were coming to this competition for the sixth time, we decided to make sure that we qualify from the group stage for the first time and later progress from the quarter-final but it is unfortunate we lost all three matches and are out of the competition.”

He also added that the team will return to Ghana and turn attention to the next edition of the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

‘’We did our preparations and worked hard towards the competition but things didn’t go as planned.

‘’We will work hard and try again in the next edition and hopefully, the team will make it past the group stage for the first time.”