ASKOF Productions, organisers of the annual Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA), has announced this year’s edition of the awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra.

This year’s event, which is the 5th edition, is expected to attract a number of important personalities including politicians, celebrities and a section of stakeholders in the creative industry.

The awards night will confer honours on Ghanaian women who have impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and showbiz.

According to the organisers, a number of performing artistes have been invited to thrill guests at the event. It promises lots of excitement and would be a memorable one.

The past editions of GOWA have seen the likes of Afia Pokua (2018), Velma Owusu Bempah (2019), and Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, winning the topmost award in the last two editions.