Each player of the U-20 team, the Black Satellites will receive a gift of USD 10,000 for winning the U-20 AFCON tournament in Mauritania.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced this when the players and technical team presented the cup to him at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Also, he said the technical team and other members of the team would take home USD 5,000 each.

President Akufo-Addo explained that, half the amount will be given out in cash to the players while the other part would be invested for a period of 10 years to help them in future.

He praised the players for winning the competition and said that their efforts had earned the respect and gratitude of the nation.

“What the country is giving you is a token but it is something to tell you how happy Ghanaians are with what you have done,” he said.

The victory was Ghana’s 4th in the tournament’s history after previously winning it in 1993, 1999, and 2009.