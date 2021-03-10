The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has urged Ghanaians not to purchase any Covid-19 vaccine advertised by unauthorised online platforms.

In a press release, the FDA stated that only two Covid-19 vaccines have been approved for use in Ghana; the SPUTNIK V and COVISHIELD vaccines.

These, the Authority added, are procured, imported and deployed by the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health.

“The FDA wishes to caution the general public that online advertising, offering for sale and supply of medicinal products including the Covid-19 vaccines are strictly prohibited. Therefore, the public should not purchase any Covid-19 vaccine online,” it advised.

The Authority stated that the alert comes after it was reported that authorities in South Africa seized fake Covid-19 vaccines being imported into the country.

The FDA, in the statement, cautioned courier services including shippers and freight forwarders against bringing any of such fake vaccines into Ghana as it is unlawful according to Section 118 of the Public Health Act and FDA’s Guidelines for Emergency Use Authorisation of Medical Products.

The FDA urged the public to report suspicious activities relating to the advertising and offering for sale and supply of Covid-19 vaccines.

“The Authority wishes to assure the general public with the collaboration of security and kindred agencies, it will continue monitoring and remains committed to protecting the public health as mandated by the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851,” it added.