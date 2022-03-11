A two-year-old boy in the Krachi East Municipality in the Oti Region is in dire need of an amount of GHS 8,000 to enable him to undergo tumour surgery.

The child and his parents reside at Kpogede, a small farming community in the Krachi East Municipality.

His condition started as a small lump that was mistaken as a boil but kept increasing in size.

It was later discovered to be tumour by a community nurse who went for child welfare clinic services.

Speaking to Adom News, the mother, Vivian Nyabormesi, disclosed that her child was first taken to Hospital at Nkwanta where the condition was assessed, and he was referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

However, due to financial constraints, they could not afford the amount to enable their son to undergo surgery after several months.

She, therefore, called for support from individuals and other organisations to come to their aid.

The Krachi East Municipal NADMO Director, Jacob Dasievor, who came across the poor boy, said that through the support of individuals an amount was raised for the child but a lot more would be needed to save the boy.

He has, therefore, appealed to the public, individuals, corporate institutions and philanthropists to help the child undergo his surgery.