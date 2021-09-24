The Ashaiman District Court has granted bail in the sum of GHC10,000 with two sureties each to Hamidatu Abdualli and Bernice Boafo, for disturbing public peace contrary to section 298 of the Criminal Offence Acts 1960, Act 29.

Madam Boafo, a 24-year-old, and madam Abdualli a 32-year-old, were charged for quarrelling and fighting in public.

Miss Boafo was additionally charged for causing harm contrary to section 69 of the Criminal Offence Acts 1960, Act 29, and for intentionally and unlawfully causing harm to madam Abdualli by hitting her forehead with a louvre blade.



The court, presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kraka Banes Botchway, granted the accused persons bail after they pleaded not guilty to the charges; they will reappear on October 18, this year.

Chief Inspector Samuel Aperwah prosecuting said, madam Abdualli is a trader while Miss Boafo is unemployed residing in the same neighbourhood at Promised Land Adjei Kojo. The two were not in talking terms.

Prosecution said on September 9, 2021, about 20:40 hours; Miss Boafo confronted madam Abdualli over the nuisance rubber bags which she uses to sell porridge caused her, by littering her house, but she sarcastically answered that she should rather go and complain to the wind which carried the rubber bags to her house.

This resulted in exchange of words between the two, leading to a quarrel in the full glare of the public who were within sight and hearing.

Prosecuting said after the fight, Miss Boafo went home but madam Abdualli went for a stick and hit her with it.

According to the Chief Inspector, madam Ofori took a louvre blade and hit madam Abdualli’s forehead with it.



Prosecuting told the court that this resulted in a deep cut on the forehead and the victim reported the case at the Kanewu Police Station and was issue with a medical form to attend hospital for treatment and report.

Madam Abdualli returned the medical form duly endorsed and after investigation, both were arrested and charged with the offence and put before the court.

