Two visually impaired female siblings from Sefwi Tikobo in the Bodi District of the Western North region have narrated their daily struggle and fate of sexual assaults.

Speaking to Adom News, the duo said men in the area take advantage of their plight on regular basis.



17-year-old Abigail Dogbwa and her younger sister, Olivia Dogbwa, 15, are victims of from-birth partial blindness.

Olivia narrated that their mother’s death heightened the burden on their father who chose, some month ago, to abandon them than be a caretaker.

Sadly, she added, they have been forced to live alone and bring to full use their sense of touch and smell.

“The absence of our father has really made living difficult as we pass through hell on earth. We sometimes cry till we’re told to stop”.

To make matters worse, Olivia confessed that the area youth have turned them into sex objects, making frequent visits to their home for their nonconsensual sexual pleasures.

Some residents confirmed their claims, adding they often expose themselves to danger in their quest for a ‘normal’ life.

Grandmother of the victims, Janet Souw is said to be the only help in providing them with their basic needs at times.

Janet Souw, who described their father’s action as unfortunate, said it has become her responsibility in doing household chores for her visually impaired relations.

