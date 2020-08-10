Two boys were burnt alive for allegedly stealing a mobile phone at Komarock Estate, Nairobi, Kenya.

According to reports, the teen boys were caught trying to escape after stealing a woman’s phone at a market but luck eluded them when a passerby noticed the scene.

They were allegedly nabbed by bike riders who then beat and stripped them before burning them alive, using parts from a motorcycle to feed the fire.

“They removed part of the motorcycle, bought petrol and used it to end the lives of the two young boys,” a shop keeper in the area said.

Buruburu Police boss, Adamson Bungei, who was called to the scene, condemned the mob attack while also advising the youth to desist from crime.

“It is time the youth stop involving in crime since the fruits are so bitter. But members of the public should also not take action into their own hands,” he said.