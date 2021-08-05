The Police at Abease in the Yeji District of the Bono East region, have arrested two suspected armed robbers.

A police report indicates the two were arrested from their separate hideouts at Damankwanta village on 2nd August 2021.

Items retrieved included one locally manufactured single barrel gun and mobile phones, one of which has already been identified by one of their victims.

The police, detailing their modus Operandi, said the suspects usually attack individuals, assault them and collect their belongings, while demanding their Momo password at gunpoint.

“Such criminals live in our communities and the Police encourage all well-meaning people to help fish them out to face the full rigours of the law. Police assure informants of the strictest confidentiality,” the police urged.

The arrest follows the death of Kofi Yeboah, a linguist of the Abease Traditional Council’s chief on Tuesday night.

Mr Yeboah is reported to have been shot dead during a robbery operation he bumped into.

However, it is not clear if these suspects are connected to the crime.