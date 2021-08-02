Police in Buipe in the Savannah Region have apprehended two suspected kidnappers.

The two, Mohammed Aliu and Naaru Joli, were arrested on Friday, July 30, 2021, at about 2:00 pm while on separate motorbikes near Sawaba.

They were heading towards Buipe when they were arrested by the police patrol team.

Despite being arrested on suspicion of being motorbike snatchers, the two however confessed to their alleged involvement in kidnapping upon police interrogation.

They mentioned one Babuga, Amadu, Burger, Haruna, and Sumaila who are on the run as accomplices.

The following day, the two suspects led police to the outskirts of Yapei and identified one Laagi Mahamadu as a victim who was kidnapped and sent to the bush for three days somewhere in April 2021.

They disclosed that Umaru Mohammed, the father of the victim, has already paid a ransom of GHS10,000.

In the meantime, the two motorbikes have been impounded while the suspects are in custody assisting with the investigation.

Police also said efforts are being made to arrest the accomplices and bring them to book.

