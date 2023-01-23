Two students of Takoradi Senior High Technical School are in critical condition following a ghastly accident.

The accident occurred on Monday morning while the two were on their way to school on a motorbike.

Reports indicate the unfortunate incident occurred in an attempt by their motor rider to dodge a pothole at the main entrance of Shama Senior High School (SHS).

But luck eluded the rider who collided with a speeding Renault car with registration number WR 3413-13 which was coming from the opposite direction.

The Regional Director of the Ambulance Service, Prosper Maar, confirmed the incident in an interview with Adom News.



One of the students, he said, sustained a serious head injury and the other suffered a femoral fracture, thus, a break in the thighbone area.

The victims have been referred to the Effiankwanta Hospital after they were initially rushed to the VRA Hospital in Takoradi, Aboadze.