The special bond of siblings is stronger than any ’till death do us part’ and two sets of triplets have proven this saying is true.

Female triplets, to maintain ties with each other, have threaded across the home of another male triplets.

The trio got married in a mass ceremony last Saturday in Ngwo, Enugu State, and Nigerians can’t seem to understand the defiance of tradition.

Leaving tradition on their blind side and embracing love, the couples were excited they were finally being inseparable with their lovers.