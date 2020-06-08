Berekum Chelsea defender, Richard Kissi Boateng has drawn the difference between Ghanaian football clubs other African clubs.

The former TP Mazembe ace says Ghanaian football clubs are not ready to spend cash of their players making lives for players in the country difficult.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show, the 31-year-old bemoaned the poor remuneration of players in the local league have to endure.

He said the Ghana Premier League is being devoid of good players to how they are poorly treated.

READ ALSO

“Ghana is the country that pays less in Africa, even players in the Togolese league are paid more than the professional players here in Ghana.

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 10: Kissi Boateng of Ghana in action during the international friendly match between Japan and Ghana at International Stadium Yokohama on September 10, 2013 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

“To stay on the local scene and survive the chances is only 5%.

“The difference between TP Mazembe and our Ghanaian clubs is that Moise Katumbo is ready to spend.”

Kissi Boateng joins other players like Asante Kotoko’s Felix Annan, Great Olympics’ Gladson Awako who have lamented the meagre salaries Ghana Premier League players receive.

Football in the country has come to a halt after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) suspended the league indefinitely due to the outbreak of coronavirus.