Two suspected robbers have been put before an Accra Circuit Court for conspiring with two others to rob a businessman of his GH¢ 900,000 at Maamobi in Accra.

George Ayitey Mensah, 32, and Hakim Seini, 27, pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy and robbery when they appeared before the Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah.

The two have since been remanded in police custody to reappear on January 19, 2023.

Meanwhile, two other accused persons are currently on the run.

Prosecution’s facts

The facts as presented by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Benjamin Benneh, were that on January 3, 2023, the Nima Divisional Patrol team chanced on a group of people on the Mallam Addo Mosque road.

The prosecutor said the team was informed of a robbery that had just occurred.

The team, he said, moved onto the main Nima-Maamobi highway where the victims were identified as Mensah, an okada rider, and Seini, a businessman, who was the pillion on Mensah’s bike.

According to the prosecutor, Seini said he was transporting an amount of GH ¢ 900,000 from Rawlings Circle, Accra to Maamobi, and he contracted Mensah, the Okada rider, to convey him, together with the said money, to his destination.

The prosecutor added that the two rode to the National Theatre area, to Ridge Hospital area and onto the Kanda highway and further got to Kawukudi traffic light, turned and entered the Maamobi community.

“According to them, two young men on an unregistered motorbike wearing full face helmets, all armed with pistols crossed them on the Mallam Addo Mosque road, fired some shots and robbed them of the said amount.

“Seini claimed ownership of the money involved but it turned out that he was not the lawful owner,” the prosecutor said.

Mensah, he said, was captured on a CCTV footage signalling robbers to cross the victim a few metres to the crime scene.

The two, he said, contradicted each other during interrogation, adding: “There is a very high suspicion that the two and the robbers, now at large, conspired to commit the crime.”

C/Insp. Benneh added that the case was under investigation.