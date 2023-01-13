President Nana Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of Patrick Seidu as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCE) of the Northern Development Authority.

His dismissal takes effect from March 21, 2023.

“You are expected to comprehensively hand over your duties and any official property in your custody to the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority before your departure,” a letter from the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare noted.

“We thank you for your services and we wish you the best in your future endeavours,” the Chief of Staff said.

Below is the full statement: