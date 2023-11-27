Two more people have been killed in the ongoing conflict at Nkwanta South in the Oti region.

One of the deceased have been identified as 65-year-old Kwabena Danso.

The duo were shot on Sunday by unknown gunmen at Adom Challa and Tuobodom all suburbs in Nkwanta South respectively.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates that, Mr Danso was attending nature’s call when he met his untimely death.

About 10 people have been killed in Nkwanta South since last week following renewed clashes between Adele, Challa and Akyode ethnic groups.

Several houses and properties have also been destroyed.

Police and the military have since been deployed to ensure peace in the area which is currently under a 5:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew.

