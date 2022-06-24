Two persons have sustained various degrees of injuries in a renewed land dispute between Junjung and Tumbong in the Chereponi district of the North East Region.

The fight is reported to have started Thursday evening.

Speaking to JoyNews, the Assemblyman for the area, said the violence was triggered after members of a faction were seen on the disputed land with a tractor machine.

According to Nambi Kwame, the fighting started around 4 pm and continued overnight.

He revealed that the injured individuals are responding to treatment in a health facility.

He, however, added that the number of victims could be more as authorities are yet to access the communities.

Meanwhile, the Chereponi District Security Council has confirmed the deployment of security personnel to the areas.