Two females have reportedly died after a pit they were illegally mining at Denkyira Ayamfuri caved in.

The small scale mining pit is said to have collapsed at about 3:00pm, Wednesday, March 17.

The bodies of the two middle-aged women, believed to be Northerners, were trapped, while other miners managed to escape unscathed.

A joint effort by the Ayamfuri police and residents led to the retrieval of the bodies.

They have since been deposited at the Dunkwa Government Hospital mortuary.

A similar situation was recorded in October and November 2020, where eight and five persons respectively died when they were trapped in a mining pit at the same location.