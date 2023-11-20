Two people are feared dead following renewed disturbances at Wenchike in the Chereponi district of the North East Region.

The victims were reportedly killed in the clash between two groups who are divided over a protracted chieftaincy dispute in the community.

The District Chief Executive, Zuweiratu Nashiru said the clashes started after the Wechike chief was violently attacked by an irate youth on his way to Nalerigu to attend a thank you tour by the NPP presidential candidate, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

According to the DCE, the chief accused of hit and run was attacked and his vehicle severely vandalised by the youth of a nearby community.

It is not clear the whereabouts of the chief but JoyNews sources have confirmed the vandalised vehicle has been sent to the police station.

JoyNews sources at the Chereponi district hospital however confirmed two people had been killed.

Community sources also reported a number of houses were set ablaze.

There is uneasy calm right now in the community residents continue to flee despite the presence of a joint armed security forces deployed by the District Security Council.

Four people had been killed and many properties destroyed after a similar clash in June this year.