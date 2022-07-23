Two persons have died in a tricycle display during a one week funeral celebration at Enyan Abaasa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Kofi Adjei indicates that one of the victims, Daniel Oduro, aged 30, died on the spot.

The other person, believed to be in his late 60’s, died at Hospital after the accident.

The two were recklessly riding the tricycle in the town and crashed into a fence wall leading to their death.

