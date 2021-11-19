Two women and two children have tragically died in a fire at a house in south-east London, the fire service has said.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at the house on Hamilton Road in Bexleyheath.

Ladders were used to bring out two women and two children from the floor of the building but they died at the scene.

A man was rescued and has been taken to hospital.

London Fire Brigade stated: “Crews in breathing apparatus rescued two women and two children from the first floor using a nine metre ladder. Sadly they all died at the scene.

“One man left the building before the Brigade arrived and has been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

“The Brigade was called at 2028 and the incident was over by 2145. Fire crews from Bexley, Erith, Plumstead, Lee Green and Sidcup fire stations were in attendance.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: “This is a truly terrible incident which is both sad and shocking. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and local community at this difficult time.”

Bexley Police added: “We echo the thoughts of the @LondonFire Commissioner.

“And we’ll be here to help support those affected by this tragic fire in #Bexleyheath in the coming days.”

The blaze on Thursday evening saw people take to social media to offer their condolences.

One person tweeted: “Greatly sad if true that lives have been lost tonight in Pickford Lane, Bexleyheath, in a house fire. Thanks to all who attended from the emergency services as quickly as they could.”

Another wrote: “Tragic news this evening in my local area of Bexleyheath after two children and two women die in a house fire.”

Similarly another tweet read: “Sad news when you hear 2 women & 2 children have died in a fire in Bexleyheath. Rip.”

Earlier someone posted: “What’s happening in Bexleyheath? Loads of police, fire brigade and ambulances.. on Pickford Lane.”